UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Refutes Reports Of Requesting Patriot Air Defense Systems From US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

Turkish Military Refutes Reports of Requesting Patriot Air Defense Systems From US

The Turkish Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Ankara had asked Washington to supply Partiot air defense systems to Turkey amid new escalation of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Ankara had asked Washington to supply Partiot air defense systems to Turkey amid new escalation of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

Bloomberg news agency reported earlier in the day, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official, that Ankara had requested two Patriot batteries from the United States to repel attacks by Syrian troops, backed by Russian combat aircraft based in Syria.

"This report is false," the ministry's spokeswoman Nadide Sebnem Aktop said in response to a relevant question.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Washington Idlib Ankara United States Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Speaker of Kyrgyz Par ..

2 minutes ago

US Condemns Alleged Russian Cyberattack on Georgia ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt Court Orders US Teacher Released from Prison ..

2 minutes ago

Israel, Palestine to Lift Mutual Sanctions on Agri ..

2 minutes ago

Hanau Shooting Fueled by 'Poisoned Social Climate' ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugees Chief Urges Turkey to Accept Syrians F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.