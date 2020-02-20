Turkish Military Refutes Reports of Requesting Patriot Air Defense Systems From US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Ankara had asked Washington to supply Partiot air defense systems to Turkey amid new escalation of the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone.

Bloomberg news agency reported earlier in the day, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official, that Ankara had requested two Patriot batteries from the United States to repel attacks by Syrian troops, backed by Russian combat aircraft based in Syria.

"This report is false," the ministry's spokeswoman Nadide Sebnem Aktop said in response to a relevant question.