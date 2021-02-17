UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Says 5 Russians Detained For Attempt To Cross Border Illegally From Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:24 PM

Turkish Military Says 5 Russians Detained for Attempt to Cross Border Illegally From Syria

Five Russian nationals were detained in Turkey's south during their attempt to illegally get into the country from Syria, one of the detainees is wanted by the police over her links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Five Russian nationals were detained in Turkey's south during their attempt to illegally get into the country from Syria, one of the detainees is wanted by the police over her links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Six people were detained at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province's Narlica district during their attempt to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey. Five of them are Russian nationals, including a woman who was earlier wanted by the police over IS membership, while one of them is a Libyan national," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Turkey Hatay Border Women From

Recent Stories

MoST plans to install fog towers in Lahore by Augu ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

EU envoys visit to IIOJK will not succeed to hoodw ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12,828 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore's NODX grows by 12.8 pct in January 2021 ..

5 minutes ago

Complete shutdown observed in IIOJK on EU diplomat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.