Turkish Military Says 5 Russians Detained for Attempt to Cross Border Illegally From Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Five Russian nationals were detained in Turkey's south during their attempt to illegally get into the country from Syria, one of the detainees is wanted by the police over her links to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Six people were detained at the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province's Narlica district during their attempt to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey. Five of them are Russian nationals, including a woman who was earlier wanted by the police over IS membership, while one of them is a Libyan national," the Turkish ministry said in a statement.