Turkish Military Says First Phase Of Iraq Operation Achieved Set Objectives

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Turkish cross-border military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq has achieved its Primary objectives, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Commandos and special forces have successfully completed the first phase of the operation and achieved their objectives, having cleared caves, bunkers and shelters from terrorists one by one," a statement read.

Turkey sent troops across the border to Iraq on April 17 despite Baghdad's protests to strike at hideouts used by the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara accuses of terror attacks on border cities.

The Turkish military said 57 Kurdish militants had been killed and 94 heavy weapons seized, including machine guns. More than 20,000 ammunition rounds and 369 improved explosive devices were found.

