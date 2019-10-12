UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military Says Took Action To Prevent Harm To US Base Near Attacked Kurdish Outpost

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:21 AM

Turkish Military Says Took Action to Prevent Harm to US Base Near Attacked Kurdish Outpost

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said its forces took measures to prevent any damage to a US observation post that was located near the positions of Kurdish-led forces that were attacked in a reciprocal fire by Turkey in the course of its Peace Spring operation in northern Syria.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Friday that a Turkish border outpost had been attacked by the Kurdish-led forces from a position located approximately 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) southwest of the US observation post, which prompted the Turkish military to open reciprocal fire on the Kurdish-led forces' positions.

"Turkey did not open fire at the U.S. observation post in any way. All precautions were taken prior to opening fire in order to prevent any harm to the U.S. base. As a precaution, we ceased fire upon receiving information from the U.S. We firmly reject the claim that U.S. or Coalition forces were fired upon," the Defense Ministry explained.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched its operation aimed at ensuring security on the Syrian-Turkish border by clearing it of the Kurdish-led groups that have been supported by the United States but seen as terrorists by Turkey.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Turkey Ankara United States Border Post All From

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

2 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

3 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.