Turkish Military Says Took Action to Prevent Harm to US Base Near Attacked Kurdish Outpost

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry said its forces took measures to prevent any damage to a US observation post that was located near the positions of Kurdish-led forces that were attacked in a reciprocal fire by Turkey in the course of its Peace Spring operation in northern Syria.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Friday that a Turkish border outpost had been attacked by the Kurdish-led forces from a position located approximately 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) southwest of the US observation post, which prompted the Turkish military to open reciprocal fire on the Kurdish-led forces' positions.

"Turkey did not open fire at the U.S. observation post in any way. All precautions were taken prior to opening fire in order to prevent any harm to the U.S. base. As a precaution, we ceased fire upon receiving information from the U.S. We firmly reject the claim that U.S. or Coalition forces were fired upon," the Defense Ministry explained.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched its operation aimed at ensuring security on the Syrian-Turkish border by clearing it of the Kurdish-led groups that have been supported by the United States but seen as terrorists by Turkey.