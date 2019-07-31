UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military Shipments Arrived At Syria Border

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Turkey sent military reinforcements to its southern Sanliurfa province on Tuesday, according to state owned news agency

SANLIURFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey sent military reinforcements to its southern Sanliurfa province on Tuesday, according to state owned news agency.

A 12-vehicle military convoy, comprised an armored vehicles carrying commando units and buses, arrived in the province's Ceylanpinar district as part of Turkey's recent military reinforcements along the border with Syria.

Turkey's leaders have said it might launch a third counter-terror operation into Syria, following two successful ones since 2016.

The convoy entered the 1st Division Border Company Command accompanied by gendarmerie forces.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group.

In 2017, the U.S., which considers the PKK a terrorist group, helped change the YPG's name to the SDF in order to dissociate it from the PKK.

