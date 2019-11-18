The Turkish military on Monday decried as racist the burning of the Turkish Cypriot republic's flag during protests in the Greek part of the divided island over the weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Turkish military on Monday decried as racist the burning of the Turkish Cypriot republic's flag during protests in the Greek part of the divided island over the weekend.

The island nation has been de facto split into Greek south and Turkish north since Turkey invaded the island in 1974. Only Ankara recognizes the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"'A flag is a nation's honour.

' We strongly condemn the burning of the TRNC flag during protests in the Greek Cypriot Side. Such racist attacks encouraged by the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greek authorities will never prevent the TRNC flag from forever flying high on the island," Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the burning as an act of hatred. Sunday protests came two days after the northern entity marked the 36th anniversary of its foundation in 1983.