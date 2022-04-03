Turkish Military Taking Every Precaution Against Mine Threat in Black Sea - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its mine squadron and an elite military diving team are making every effort to deal with stray naval mines in the Black Sea.

"Our mine squadron command and our SAS teams, the elite unit of our naval forces, are taking every precaution against the mine threat that may occur in our seas...

Mines are destroyed with great caution after they are detected and analyzed," the ministry said on social media.

Russia said Ukraine laid over 400 mines at the entrance to the northern Black Sea ports after Moscow launched its military operation. They broke off and drifted south toward the Bosporus Strait, a key waterway in northwestern Turkey connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.