Turkish Military to Begin Utilizing New Domestic-Made Combat Drone - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Turkish military will soon begin utilizing a new domestic-made combat drone, called Alpagu, which can be launched by an individual soldier and weighs less than four Pounds, the country's state-run Anadolu agency said on Thursday, citing sources in the defense industry.

The Alpagu drone, produced by the Turkish firm STM, will be a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle that can strike crucial targets, the agency said. The Turkish military is already utilizing the Kargu drone, which is also produced by the Turkish company.

According to the agency, STM is also planning to develop long-range and faster versions of the Alpagu drone for use in different situations.

STM is expected to begin delivery of the Alpagu drone by the end of this year, the agency stated.

Earlier in June, the Anadolu agency reported that the Turkish military is expecting to receive 500 Kargu drones as part of a significant order agreed with STM. The defense firm is also reportedly looking at producing combat drones for export.

The armed forces of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) are reportedly using Turkish-made drones in the ongoing conflict with the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.