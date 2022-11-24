UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military to Continue Operation in North Syria, Iraq - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The Turkish military operation to eliminate "terrorist bases" in northern Iraq and Syria will continue, Foreign Ministry of Turkey said on Thursday after its top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone call with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

"Today, November 24, Minister Cavusoglu also underlined that our fight against terrorism will decisively be continued under the operation Claw-Sword," the ministry told Sputnik.

The ministry added that during the phone call Cavusoglu and his Finnish counterpart also discussed NATO enlargement, recent events in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal.

On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

