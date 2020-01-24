UrduPoint.com
Turkish Military To Continue Training GNA Forces In Libya - Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

Turkish military instructors will continue training the troops of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Erdogan said earlier this week that Turkey had sent to Libya a team of military advisers and instructors to support the GNA, with which Ankara signed a security memorandum in December.

"Our military have been sent there on legal grounds for training and providing consultations to supporters of [GNA head Fayez] Sarraj.

In light of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2259, supporting the GNA is not a matter of choice but an obligation of every country. We will be decisively supporting the legitimate government of Libya, and they [instructors] will be providing assistance in training there," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently visiting Turkey.

Erdogan also said that Libya could not be "left to the mercy of warlords."

