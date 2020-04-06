Turkish Military to Minimize Movement in Syria Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry has ordered that the movement of its military in Syria is minimized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a decision has been made to minimize the troops' movements in the zones of military operations in Syria if it is not essential," the ministry said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,270,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 69,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.