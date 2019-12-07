Turkish Military to Stay in Syria Until Syrians Say 'You May Leave' - Erdogan

Turkey will stay in northeastern Syria where it moved forces this fall until the Syrian people say that the job of its military is done, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkey will stay in northeastern Syria where it moved forces this fall until the Syrian people say that the job of its military is done, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"We will not leave Syria until the people of Syria say, 'Thank you, you may leave now'," the president said at a televised rally in Istanbul.

Turkish troops crossed into Syria in early October with the stated goal of driving Kurdish YPG militia away from the border to create a safe zone where millions of Syrian refugees could be resettled.

The incursion wrapped up on October 22 under a deal with Russia, which promised that Kurdish fighters, seen as terrorists in Ankara, would leave the border area. Turkey held on to a 75-mile stretch of land between the Syrian towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.