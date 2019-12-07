UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Military To Stay In Syria Until Syrians Say 'You May Leave' - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

Turkish Military to Stay in Syria Until Syrians Say 'You May Leave' - Erdogan

Turkey will stay in northeastern Syria where it moved forces this fall until the Syrian people say that the job of its military is done, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Turkey will stay in northeastern Syria where it moved forces this fall until the Syrian people say that the job of its military is done, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"We will not leave Syria until the people of Syria say, 'Thank you, you may leave now'," the president said at a televised rally in Istanbul.

Turkish troops crossed into Syria in early October with the stated goal of driving Kurdish YPG militia away from the border to create a safe zone where millions of Syrian refugees could be resettled.

The incursion wrapped up on October 22 under a deal with Russia, which promised that Kurdish fighters, seen as terrorists in Ankara, would leave the border area. Turkey held on to a 75-mile stretch of land between the Syrian towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Job Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May October Border From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

 Firdous Ashiq says at least 72 months should be ..

5 minutes ago

PTI's real struggle aimed at changing country's sy ..

2 minutes ago

5.735 Kg Hashish seized, 19 arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Atif Aslam is likely to sing title song for PSL 20 ..

28 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police to Use 'Hard', 'Soft' Approaches ..

2 minutes ago

Tripoli Wants Berlin Process to Succeed, Warns Abo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.