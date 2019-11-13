UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Minister Thanks Germany, Netherlands For Agreeing To Repatriate IS Militants

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Turkish Minister Thanks Germany, Netherlands for Agreeing to Repatriate IS Militants

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Wednesday thanked Germany and the Netherlands for being ready to take back their citizens who joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Wednesday thanked Germany and the Netherlands for being ready to take back their citizens who joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Turkey.

On November 11, Turkey started deporting some 2,500 IS militants to their countries of origin. Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said that the first group of deported fighters included three German, two Irish, 11 French, and three Danish nationals.

"I would like to thank two countries, Germany and the Netherlands," Soylu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency,

He added that these two countries agreed to return "Daesh terrorists with their spouses and children.

"

Soylu stressed that Ankara's position on the issue was firm and IS terrorists should be taken back to their home countries for trials.

"We are not a hotel or a guest house for terrorists from any country," he added.

Ankara has also repeatedly called on European countries to take back their citizens who joined the IS ranks from Syria and prosecute them at home.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Interior Minister Turkey German Hotel Germany Ankara Ireland Netherlands November From

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program to drive over A ..

51 minutes ago

Minister of Energy attends Indonesian Embassy&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Baker Hughes opens new wellhead facility in Abu Dh ..

51 minutes ago

UN delegation praises Sheikha Fatima’s efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.