Turkish Ministers In Baghdad Talks Ahead Of Erdogan Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A high-ranking Turkish delegation held talks in Baghdad on Thursday, discussing key security and energy issues ahead of an expected visit by Turkey's president, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which ends in April, said a joint statement following the meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks with their Iraqi counterparts.
"We discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, and the upcoming visit," the Iraqi minister said on X, formerly Twitter.
Recent Stories
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term
More Stories From World
-
Late Schick double extends Leverkusen's unbeaten run3 minutes ago
-
Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire on Gazans waiting for aid kills 143 minutes ago
-
Red-hot Pogacar gunning for Milan-San Remo13 minutes ago
-
Lithuania eyes 'Russian special services' in Volkov probe8 hours ago
-
Gunfire booms in Haiti as politicians seek to form interim gov't8 hours ago
-
Main points of Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists8 hours ago
-
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chief9 hours ago
-
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls9 hours ago
-
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel9 hours ago
-
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots9 hours ago
-
Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank10 hours ago
-
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole10 hours ago