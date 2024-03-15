Open Menu

Turkish Ministers In Baghdad Talks Ahead Of Erdogan Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024

Turkish ministers in Baghdad talks ahead of Erdogan visit

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A high-ranking Turkish delegation held talks in Baghdad on Thursday, discussing key security and energy issues ahead of an expected visit by Turkey's president, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which ends in April, said a joint statement following the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended the talks with their Iraqi counterparts.

"We discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, and the upcoming visit," the Iraqi minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

