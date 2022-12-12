UrduPoint.com

Turkish Missile Threats Against Greece 'Unacceptable' Within NATO - Greek Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Turkish Missile Threats Against Greece 'Unacceptable' Within NATO - Greek Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) It is unacceptable for Turkey as a NATO member and, thus, Greek ally to threaten Greece with a missile strike, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

According to Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday that Greece is afraid of Turkish missiles, and a Tayfun ballistic missile could and would hit Athens, "unless you stay calm."

"It is unacceptable and fully condemnable for threats to be made for a missile strike against Greece from an ally country, member of the NATO alliance," Dendias said on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The minister called Erdogan's statement a manifisestation of the "North Korea mindset" that should not be tolerated within NATO.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times.

The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

In late August, a new round of tensions between the countries flared up when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to radar-lock Turkish air force F-16 fighters performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.

In October, Ankara tested the domestically produced short-range ballistic Tayfun missile over the Black Sea. Erdogan called the test launch a signal, though without specifying to whom it was addressed.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Brussels Athens Lausanne Ankara Alliance North Korea Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan August October Sunday From

Recent Stories

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

15 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.