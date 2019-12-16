UrduPoint.com
Turkish Murder Suspect With Links To Gulen Movement Arrested In Ukraine - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

A Turkish man linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to by Ankara as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), has been arrested in Ukraine, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) A Turkish man linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to by Ankara as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), has been arrested in Ukraine, media reported on Monday.

The suspect, named Nuri Gokhan B., was originally detained in Ukraine in July after Turkey and Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported. The suspect had been placed under house arrest by Ukrainian authorities.

However, Turkish security sources stated that the suspect had been re-arrested. Ukrainian security authorities are currently deciding whether to extradite the accused man to Ankara for his alleged role in the murder of Ataturk University academic Necip Hablemitoglu in 2002, the outlet reported.

Hablemitoglu had published a number of works detailing FETO's activities.

FETO is comprised of followers of Gulen, a former political ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who currently resides in the United States. Turkey has demanded Gulen's extradition for a number of years.

Ankara accuses FETO of organizing the 2016 coup attempt that left 251 people killed, and nearly 2,200 injured. Since then, over 50,000 citizens have been arrested, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers. Tens of thousands more citizens accused of having ties with FETO have been dismissed or suspended.

