Turkish National Defense Minister Meets Counterparts At NATO Meeting In Brussels
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Friday is taking part in the second and final day of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, according to the ministry.
"The NATO Defense Ministers Meeting continues in Brussels. National Defense Minister Yasar Guler is participating in the second day's session," said the ministry on X.
Guler "had a conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin" and some other "defense ministers from allied countries before the second session," it added.
The Turkish minister also "met with Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias at NATO Headquarters," as well as with Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes, according to the ministry.
No further details of the discussions were provided.
