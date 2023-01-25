(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Turkish National Security Council will convene on Wednesday to discuss Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids, as well as the situations in Ukraine and Syria.

The council will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The country's defense, foreign, interior and justice ministers, joined by the military leadership, will be taking part in the meeting.