Turkish Nationalist Party Leader Challenges Opposition to Name 2023 Presidential Candidate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Turkish Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli urged Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party of Turkey to announce its candidate for the presidential election in 2023.

The country's next general election, both presidential and parliamentary, will be held in June 2023. The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party established an electoral People's Alliance in 2018. On February 7, Bahceli announced that the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the presidential election.

"It's a disgraceful scenario to stir up a debate about the presidential candidate.

.. Our candidate, the People's Alliance candidate, is clear, but when will your... candidate show up? What are you waiting for? Looking for a way to reach cryptographic instructions? Come on, show your candidate. Don't be afraid, don't run," Bahceli was quoted by the Turkish newspaper Huriyyet as saying.

On February 28, the leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely the Republican People's Party, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Felicity Party and the Good Party signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore parliamentary system, vowing to endorse a single presidential candidate for the upcoming election and to split presidential powers in the event of victory.�