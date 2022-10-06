UrduPoint.com

Turkish Navy, Air Force To Counter Greek Militarization In Aegean Sea - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Turkish air force and navy have been instructed to join forces in countering the deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the neutral Aegean Islands, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Akar, during a speech at the National Defense University in Ankara, said that Turkey refuses to give in to Greece either on the ground or at the negotiation table.

"The Turkish navy and air force have been given clear instructions in this regard. Regardless of who is behind them (Greece), we are determined to do everything necessary," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

At the same time, Akar added that Ankara still seeks to settle all the differences with Greece in the Aegean region peacefully.

"We strive to ensure that the wealth of the Aegean Sea is fairly distributed within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations," Akar said.

Akar also noted that the Turkish armed forces have taken all necessary precautions and are ready to oppose "any provocations of the Greek Cypriot side" amid Washington's recent decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek administration of southern Cyprus.

Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Washington Vehicles Same Ankara Cyprus Greece All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

10 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

10 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.