BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Experts of the Turkish Naval Forces have found in the Caspian Sea new fragments of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July, while searches for the pilot's body and the flight data recorder continue, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on August 9 that some fragments had been found in the Caspian Sea. A criminal case has been launched.

"Experts of the Turkish Naval Forces have found new fragments of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that fell into the Caspian Sea ... Searches for the pilot's body and the 'black box' of the fighter continue," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also published photos of the discovered fragments of the fighter.