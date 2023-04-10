The Turkish navy has received the world's first drone carrier, named TCG Anadolu, Turkish media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Turkish navy has received the world's first drone carrier, named TCG Anadolu, Turkish media reported on Monday.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in a ceremony in Istanbul to commission TCG Anadolu, which also became the country's largest warship, the Anadolu news agency reported.

In addition to drones, the 231-meter-long (758 feet) ship can carry helicopters, military equipment, including tanks, and personnel, the report added. In particular, TCG Anadolu is designed to carry 13 tanks, 27 marine assault vehicles, six armored personnel carriers, 33 vehicles, 15 trailers, 41 drones, 29 helicopters, four landing ships, and 1,223 personnel, the report noted.

The flight deck area is 5,550 square meters (60 square feet), which allows it to accommodate 11 drones or 10 helicopters at once, the report read. The total weight of the ship is 27,436 tonnes.

The ship's weapon, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electro-optical search, laser warning, and torpedo defense systems, as well as radars were developed by domestic companies, the news agency added.