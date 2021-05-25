Turkish Navy Starts Drill in Eastern Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Turkish navy started the Sea Wolf 2021 drill on Tuesday in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that the exercises will last until June 6.

"Our navy is the lightning claw of the waters. The Sea Wolf 2021 drill [has been] started," the ministry tweeted.

The goal of the Sea Wolf 2021 drill is to test and increase the efficiency of the navy. The drill will involve 25,500 personnel, 132 ships, 43 aircraft, 28 helicopters, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 submarines.

In recent years, Turkey has boosted its security in the Eastern Mediterranean due to its gas exploration activities and regional problems with some countries, such as Greece.