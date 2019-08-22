UrduPoint.com
Turkish Observation Post In Idlib Attacked As Syrian Troops Enter Khan Sheikhoun - Reports

Syrian jets attacked with gunfire the territory of a Turkish observation post near the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the Syrian province of Idlib, media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Syrian jets attacked with gunfire the territory of a Turkish observation post near the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the Syrian province of Idlib, media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian government forces entered Khan Sheikhoun, cutting the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group's (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) supply lines.

The attack has not caused any casualties, and the observation post was not damaged, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. The warring parties managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones in May 2017, as a result of talks held the Kazakh capital of Astana under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

In October 2017, Turkey started setting up observation posts for monitoring ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone in line with the agreements between the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states.

Overall, there are 12 such posts in Idlib. In late June, one of these posts was attacked from the territory controlled by the Syrian government. As a result of the attack, a Turkish soldier was killed and three more injured.

In early August, another long-discussed truce entered into force in Idlib. The Syrian military leadership said it would resume its military operation in northwestern Syria if Ankara failed to implement its obligations under a Turkey-Russia agreement reached in Sochi last September.

Three days later, on August 5, the Syrian government forces resumed the operation due to the militants' non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

On Monday, a Turkish military convoy entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in Idlib, and headed to Khan Sheikhoun, which used to be under the militants' control. In response to that, the Syrian Air Force hit the convoy.

