Turkish Observation Posts in Idlib Slow Down Syrian Government Offensive - Muallem

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib slow down the government offensive on militant hideouts, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT news channel.

Syrian forces have been pushing on in their drive to clear the last pocket of militancy in Idlib. Turkey has 12 posts in the region. A post near the village of Morek was surrounded by Syrian troops in August, with another Turkish watchtower overlooking Alsurman facing the same fate.

"We should ask if these posts are of any use now that the Syrian army has been liberating Idlib.

.. Might be, they are there to hinder the army's advance by a few days," Muallem suggested.

He promised that the Syrian government would make sure that no harm befell Turkish monitors manning observations posts and would "absolutely" allow them to retreat if Turks asked for that.

The Syrian military command announced earlier in the day that more than 40 villages in Idlib had been taken back under government control and urged civilians in occupied settlements to stay clear of militant positions.