UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Observation Posts In Idlib Slow Down Syrian Government Offensive - Muallem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Turkish Observation Posts in Idlib Slow Down Syrian Government Offensive - Muallem

Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib slow down the government offensive on militant hideouts, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT news channel

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib slow down the government offensive on militant hideouts, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told the RT news channel.

Syrian forces have been pushing on in their drive to clear the last pocket of militancy in Idlib. Turkey has 12 posts in the region. A post near the village of Morek was surrounded by Syrian troops in August, with another Turkish watchtower overlooking Alsurman facing the same fate.

"We should ask if these posts are of any use now that the Syrian army has been liberating Idlib.

.. Might be, they are there to hinder the army's advance by a few days," Muallem suggested.

He promised that the Syrian government would make sure that no harm befell Turkish monitors manning observations posts and would "absolutely" allow them to retreat if Turks asked for that.

The Syrian military command announced earlier in the day that more than 40 villages in Idlib had been taken back under government control and urged civilians in occupied settlements to stay clear of militant positions.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Idlib Same August Post Government

Recent Stories

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitio ..

2 minutes ago

Greece says to borrow up to 8 billion euros in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Court granted bail to Sanaullah; not acquitted him ..

2 minutes ago

Every religion teaches love, tolerance: DG Radio

14 minutes ago

Muhammad Tahir Hassan assigned charge of PIO, PID

2 minutes ago

Japan, Belarus envoys pay courtesy call on Hammad ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.