Turkish Offensive in N. Syria Would Put US Forces, Regional Stability at Risk - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Turkey's possible offensive in northern Syria would put at risk American forces in the US coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and regional stability, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkish forces will start counter-terrorist operations at the country's borders soon.

"We are deeply concerned about reports and discussions of potential increase of military activity in Northern Syria, and in particular, it's impact on the civilian population there," Price said.

"We believe it's crucial for both sides to maintain and respect the ceasefire zones that served to enhance stability in Syria and to work towards a political solution to this conflict. We expect Turkey to live up to the October 2019 Joint Statement including to halt offensive operations in northeast Syria. We recognize Turkey's legitimate security concerns on Turkey's southern border but any new offensive would further undermine regional stability and put at risk US forces in the coalition's campaign against ISIS (IS)."

Turkey is currently conducting an operation against the Kurdistan Worker's Party in northern Iraq.