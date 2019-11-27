Turkish Offensive in Syria to Continue Until Achievement of Its Goals - Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Turkish military operation Peace Spring in northern Syria will continue until all its goals are achieved, a statement adopted following a meeting of the Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held on Tuesday.

"The operation Peace Spring will continue until it reaches all its objectives," the statement pointed out.

According to the statement, Ankara expects that the countries, which signed an agreement on creation of the safe zone in Syria, would complete work on clearing this area of terrorists as soon as possible.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), on October 9.

On October 17, Turkey agreed with the United States on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters from the Syrian-Turkish border.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 their memorandum, setting conditions for the peaceful withdrawal and envisioning joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Since then, joint patrols are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.