UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Offensive In Syria To Continue Until Achievement Of Its Goals - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Turkish Offensive in Syria to Continue Until Achievement of Its Goals - Security Council

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Turkish military operation Peace Spring in northern Syria will continue until all its goals are achieved, a statement adopted following a meeting of the Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held on Tuesday.

"The operation Peace Spring will continue until it reaches all its objectives," the statement pointed out.

According to the statement, Ankara expects that the countries, which signed an agreement on creation of the safe zone in Syria, would complete work on clearing this area of terrorists as soon as possible.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), on October 9.

On October 17, Turkey agreed with the United States on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters from the Syrian-Turkish border.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 their memorandum, setting conditions for the peaceful withdrawal and envisioning joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Since then, joint patrols are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

2 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

2 hours ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

2 hours ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

2 hours ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.