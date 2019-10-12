UrduPoint.com
Turkish Offensive In Syria's North Displaces 100,000 People - OCHA

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

Turkish Offensive in Syria's North Displaces 100,000 People - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The number of Syrians fleeing their country has reached 100,000 due to the Turkish military operation in the country's north, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release.

"An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes. Most are being sheltered in host communities but an increasing number of them are arriving at collective shelters in Al Hassakeh City and Tal Tamer. Many are seeking refuge in schools in AlHassakeh and Tal Tamer," the release said on Friday.

According to OCHA, the hostilities had also impacted basic services, with a water station in Al-Hassakeh city - which serves 400,000 people - being shut down.

"Efforts by the UN to negotiate a 'humanitarian pause' with all parties to allow technical teams to repair the station are ongoing at the time of writing," the release added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the operation. Meanwhile, Turkey's defense ministry on Friday said that nearly 400 terrorists have been "neutralized."

