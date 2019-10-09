Turkish Offensive May Hamper Anti-Islamic State Fight as SDF Will Defend Themselves - SDC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Turkish military operation in Syria may hamper the Syrian Democratic Forces ' (SDF) fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ) given that the Kurds have to defend themselves, Syrian Democratic Council's (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Pentagon did not say that they will withdraw, that there is a green light, they support us to defeat, to continue fighting ISIS [Islamic State]," Saker said. "But in this case I don't know if it will happen because our forces will defend themselves."

Saker said he has read in the news that the United States is still supporting the Syrian Kurds by providing weapons, but not at the border area in the north of Syria.

Asked about receiving potential support from the United States, Saker said, "They will never be involved in this battle."