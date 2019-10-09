UrduPoint.com
Turkish Offensive May Hamper Anti-Islamic State Fight As SDF Defend Themselves - SDC

Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:12 PM

The Turkish military operation in Syria may hamper the Syrian Democratic Forces ' (SDF) fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) given that the Kurds have to defend themselves, Syrian Democratic Council's (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The Pentagon did not say that they will withdraw, that there is a green light, they support us to defeat, to continue fighting ISIS [Islamic State]"" Saker said. "But in this case I don't know if it will happen because our forces will defend themselves."

Saker said he has read in the news that the United States is still supporting the Syrian Kurds by providing weapons, but not at the border area in the north of Syria.

Asked about receiving potential support from the United States, Saker said, "They will never be involved in this battle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of a military operation against the Kurdish forces and the Islamic State in northern Syria. Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

Turkey views Kurdish forces in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Kurdish fighters are the dominant group of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and have been considered to be the most effective ground force in fighting the Islamic State.

On Sunday evening, the Trump administration announced its decision to withdraw US ground troops deployed with the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

