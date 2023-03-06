UrduPoint.com

Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid For Erdogan To Broker Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Turkish Official Says US, UK Tepid for Erdogan to Broker Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom do not wish for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to broker a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as they are interested in the conflict in Ukraine lasting as long as possible, Cagri Erhan, a member of the Turkish Presidency's Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"They (the US and the UK) don't want Zelenskyy and Putin to come together with Erdogan. They don't want that these three make a photo. And they want to make the war as long as possible. They don't think about the future of Ukrainian people. The don't think about the peace," Erhan said.

At the same time, the Turkish official believes Erdogan will continue trying to bring the two leaders together.

"He (Erdogan) is the only man who can access both to Putin and Zelenskyy. And I think that he can find some kind of ways to bring them together. And it is not important to make a photo, it is important to reach concrete results. And first concrete result will be a ceasefire of course and afterwards maybe there will be a compromise after diplomatic bargaining," Erhan concluded.

Turkey hosted brief talks between Russia and Ukraine in the initial phase of hostilities last March, but the peace process never progressed. In late September, Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy, for his part, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow only if another president came to power in Russia, a demand he later dropped.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Man Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United Kingdom United States Tayyip Erdogan March September

Recent Stories

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuve ..

United suffer humiliating 7-0 drubbing from rejuvenated Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

12 hours ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United beat Gladiators by two wickets

14 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.