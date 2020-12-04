Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

UrduPoint.com
Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Friday met with key business leaders

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Friday met with key business leaders.

Lutfi Elvan, the treasury and finance minister, and Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister, met with leaders of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

Abdurrahman Kaan, the head of MUSIAD, and top ministry officials attended the closed-door meeting.

During the meeting, the MUSIAD delegation presented a report on their expectations and suggestions.

Last week top government officials met with members of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) and Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

After the meeting, TUSIAD head Simon Kaslowski said, "We are very pleased that solutions in the field of economy and the law in our country are being handled in a constructive environment of consultation.""We think reforms in these areas will be very important in terms of the investment climate and an environment of trust," he added.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the TOBB chairman, also stressed: "I believe that we will solve economic problems through dialogue and consultation."

