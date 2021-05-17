Turkish Officials Slam German Police for Using Violence Against Disabled Turkish Citizen

Turkish officials condemned German police of using violence against disabled Turkish citizen Selim Ciftci in the street of Frankfurt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Turkish officials condemned German police of using violence against disabled Turkish citizen Selim Ciftci in the street of Frankfurt.

Selim Ciftci, a 35-year-old Turkish citizen living in Germany with a psychological illness, was handcuffed face down by German police in the middle of a street in Frankfurt on Saturday according to a video footage from a witness's cellphone video. This video was shared by numerous Turkish news agencies.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the German police use of disproportionate force against a disabled Turkish citizen. The footage from Germany must alarm anyone with a conscience and respect for human rights.

It also proves that xenophobia is rapidly rising in Europe," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted on Sunday night as sharing the video of German's polices arresting the Turkish citizen.

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesperson Omer Celik also said in the same day that it is a racist attack.

"This is a racist and fascist attack. It has nothing to do with public order. We strongly condemn this fascistic police violence used against our citizen in Frankfurt city of Germany," Celik said on Twitter.

According to the information of Turkish news agencies, Ciftci was taken to the hospital after being arrested by the police.