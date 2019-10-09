Turkish Operation in North Syria Complies With International Law - Foreign Minister

Turkey's operation in the north of Syria complies with the international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, shortly after Ankara announced the beginning of the operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkey 's operation in the north of Syria complies with the international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, shortly after Ankara announced the beginning of the operation.

"W/#OperationPeaceSpring; - Region will be cleared of terrorists, - Syria's border security and territorial integrity will be guaranteed, - Displaced people will be able to return safely to their homes, - Peace and safety will prevail in the region. This operation is being carried out in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism. #OperationPeaceSpring," the minister said on Twitter.