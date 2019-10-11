Turkish Operation in Northern Syria Forces Raqqa Hospital to Close as People Flee - MSF

The international humanitarian group, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said Friday that the Turkish offensive in Syria's northeast forced the only public hospital in the border town of Tal Abyad in northeastern Raqqa Governorate to shut down as people flee the shelling

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The international humanitarian group, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said Friday that the Turkish offensive in Syria 's northeast forced the only public hospital in the border town of Tal Abyad in northeastern Raqqa Governorate to shut down as people flee the shelling.

"Our staff in Tal Abyad witnessed the town, that was once filled with life, become deserted. After eight years of war, the Syrian people have once again been forced to leave their homes and belongings behind in order to seek safety," the MSF emergency manager for Syria Robert Onus said in a statement.

The hospital, which worked under the patronage of MSF, was closed due to the fact that most of its employees left the town with their families.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in northeastern Syria to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, since the beginning of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's military has struck 181 Kurdish armed groups operating in the region, killing 174 alleged terrorists.

The United Nations humanitarian organizations expressed concern that the escalation of hostilities in northern Syria could lead to mass displacement and the reemergence of refugees.