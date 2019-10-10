Turkish Operation in Syria May Help IS to Reorganize, Wake Sleeper Cells - Yazidi Official

The ongoing military operation launched by Turkey in northeastern Syria may help the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) to reorganize and wake its sleeper cells, thereby creating the risk of renewed conflict on all fronts, Fikret Igrek, President of the Yazidi Diaspora Council of Sinjar, a town in Iraqi Kurdistan close to the fighting, told Sputnik

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria that would aim at eliminating Kurdish militias and the Islamic State from near its borders. Ankara believes that the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the border area and announced the beginning of a ground offensive.

"If the ISIS prisoners are delivered to the AKP-MHP government [Turkish government], and the responsibility to deal with them is given to Turkey ... it will pose a grave threat and problem to our country. This step will also create the possibilities for ISIS to reorganize, wake its sleeper cells, and drag the region back into deep darkness as it was in 2014.

In addition, ISIS will become a factor that will directly affect the political stability and social fabric in Turkey," Igrek said.

Earlier on Thursday, Riyad Dirar, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the SDF, said Kurdish forces feared they would not be able to keep IS terrorists in jail amid Turkey's offensive. In particular, he mentioned a prison in the Syrian northeastern town of Qamishlo that was shelled during the operation, and said the Kurdish forces expected chaos and weakened observation of jails.

"We call on all the international entities involved in the Syrian issue, first and foremost the United Nations, to take responsibility in the face of this situation that is in violation of the international law and that poses an immediate risk for a new war," Igrek said.

Yazidis are ethnically similar to Kurds. In 2014, during the IS offensive in northern Iraq, in which terrorists took control also over the Iraqi city of Mosul, Yazidis suffered mass killings, persecution and forced conversion. The PKK and People's Protection Units, a predominantly-Kurdish group in Syria, helped Yazidis to flee the Sinjar mountains through northern Syria and find refuge.