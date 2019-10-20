UrduPoint.com
Turkish Operation In Syria May Hinder Political Settlement - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 20 (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned over the Turkish military operation in northern Syria as it can hinder political settlement in the war-torn Arab republic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcatser.

"The developments in northeastern Syria ar very concerning as the events can potentially hinder the political settlement process," Peskov said.

Ankara launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Turkey and the United States.

Damascus has called the Turkish operation an invasion and deployed its troops to the north of the country. The international community has condemned the Turkish operation.

