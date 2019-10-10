Turkish Operation in Syria Threatens EU Accession Talks - EU Spokeswoman

Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria may frustrate its attempts to enter the European Union, as the bloc insists that the Syrian crisis can only be resolved peacefully, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini issued a statement hours after the Turkish operation began on Wednesday, saying that Ankara should immediately stop its unilateral military action.

"That [accession] could certainly be endangered by what happened yesterday. Turkey's accession to the EU.

.. means that you have to align yourself with the EU's foreign policy," Mogherini's spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

The EU fears that Turkish actions will undermine political process in Syria, which needs to be negotiated by the Syrian parties under the UN auspices.

The Turkish campaign, allegedly aimed to create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be moved, will be looked at first by EU foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday and then by EU leaders at the summit on next Thursday and Friday.