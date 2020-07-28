UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Opposition Accuses Head Of Religious Affairs Directorate Of Insulting Ataturk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkish Opposition Accuses Head of Religious Affairs Directorate of Insulting Ataturk

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Turkish opposition on Monday accused the head of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Ali Erbas, of insulting statements against the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

On July 10, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum. The move was not particularly welcomed abroad. Austria, France, Greece, Cyprus, Russia and the United States were among the countries that expressed regrets over Ankara's decision, while Turkey views the matter as its internal affairs. Erbas, preaching during the first Muslim prayer last week, said that everything included in the waqf was inviolable, adding that anyone who breaks this rule will be damned. The opposition saw this as an attack on Ataturk, during whose reign Hagia Sophia was turned into a museum.

"You do not dare curse Ataturk by sitting in the chair of the head of Diyanet, which he created.

Those who make it a habit to offend the founder also defend those who offend. Ali Erbas, you will answer for saying curses to Ataturk while sitting in this chair," Ozgur Ozel, a Turkish politician from the Republican People's Party, wrote on Twitter.

Erbas, in turn, told the Hurriyet newspaper that he did not mean the founder of the republic, adding that Ataturk died 82 years ago, "and the dead are prayed for, not cursed."

Hagia Sophia was built as an Orthodox Christian cathedral by Byzantine emperor Justinian and opened its doors to believers in 537, remaining the world's largest Christian temple for about a thousand years until Constantinople was captured by the Ottoman Empire and renamed Istanbul in the 15th century. Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque in 1453. It then became a museum under Turkey's secular leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1934.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Century World Russia Turkey Twitter France Died Ankara Istanbul Temple Austria United States Cyprus Greece July Prayer Mosque Church Muslim Christian From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

2 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

2 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.