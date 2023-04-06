Turkish Opposition Candidate Pledges Counterterrorist Cooperation With Iran, Iraq, Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition alliance, said on Thursday that he would team Turkey up with Iran, Iraq and Syria to fight regional terrorism if he assumes presidential office in the upcoming election in May.

"We will cooperate with Iran, Iraq and Syria to liberate the region from terrorism. Our neighbors will not suffer from terrorism, because it can spread to us. The peoples of the middle East also complain about terrorism, and we must clean this region of terrorism. Turkey is the dominant country in this region," Kilicdaroglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

The politician also said that he expected to win the election in the first round and vowed to address such issues as unemployment, food price surge and overall economic situation in Turkey if he wins.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls in Turkey are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the poor economic situation.