Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Candidate Pledges Counterterrorist Cooperation With Iran, Iraq, Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Turkish Opposition Candidate Pledges Counterterrorist Cooperation With Iran, Iraq, Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the Turkish opposition alliance, said on Thursday that he would team Turkey up with Iran, Iraq and Syria to fight regional terrorism if he assumes presidential office in the upcoming election in May.

"We will cooperate with Iran, Iraq and Syria to liberate the region from terrorism. Our neighbors will not suffer from terrorism, because it can spread to us. The peoples of the middle East also complain about terrorism, and we must clean this region of terrorism. Turkey is the dominant country in this region," Kilicdaroglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

The politician also said that he expected to win the election in the first round and vowed to address such issues as unemployment, food price surge and overall economic situation in Turkey if he wins.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls in Turkey are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the poor economic situation.

Related Topics

Election Syria Iran Poor Turkey Iraq Alliance Price Middle East Tayyip Erdogan May From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

8 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

6 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.