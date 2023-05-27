Turkish Opposition Expects Kilicdaroglu to Win Presidential Runoff Through Protest Vote

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish opposition's presidential candidate, expect their candidate to win the runoff by receiving more protest votes, Erdogan Toprak, Kilicdaroglu's adviser and lawmaker, told Sputnik.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round of the presidential vote saw incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan win 49.24% and Kilicdaroglu 45.07%. A runoff is set for May 28.

"Ex-candidate Sinan Ogan, who has supported Erdogan, does not have his 'own' voters, protest voters gave their votes for him.

We are confident that we could get a part of the votes his ATA Alliance received in the first round. Moreover, I think that we could convince those who voted (for Ogan) as a protest and win all protest votes," Toprak said.

Ogan, the third-placed candidate in the first round, who received 5% of the votes, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the upcoming runoff and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president.