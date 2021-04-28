Turkish Opposition Future Party Says Early Election Possible This Year

Turkey might have an early legislative election this year or in 2022, the leader of Turkish opposition Future Party (Gelecek Partisi) Ahmet Davutoglu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Turkey might have an early legislative election this year or in 2022, the leader of Turkish opposition Future Party (Gelecek Partisi) Ahmet Davutoglu said.

The next legislative election in Turkey is expected to take place by June 25, 2023.

"There could be an early election this year. Even if an election is not held this year, it is most likely that there will be an early election in 2022," Davutoglu told TV5 Turkish channel on Tuesday evening.

The opposition politician also sharply criticized the economy policy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government. According to Davutoglu, the Turkish ruling AK Party is incapable of managing the economy.

"If Erdogan was opposition, he would speak out loudly and want an early election," Davutoglu said, adding that an early election would be "natural" given the corruption and a sore state of the economy in the country.

Davutoglu established the opposition Future Party in December. Before launching his own movement, he served as chief adviser to Prime Minister Erdogan from 2003 to 2009, Foreign Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2014 and Prime Minister of Turkey from 2014 to 2016 in Erdogan's governments. He resigned as prime minister and left the AK Party on May 2016 as a result of disagreements with Erdogan.