UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Opposition Future Party Says Early Election Possible This Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Turkish Opposition Future Party Says Early Election Possible This Year

Turkey might have an early legislative election this year or in 2022, the leader of Turkish opposition Future Party (Gelecek Partisi) Ahmet Davutoglu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Turkey might have an early legislative election this year or in 2022, the leader of Turkish opposition Future Party (Gelecek Partisi) Ahmet Davutoglu said.

The next legislative election in Turkey is expected to take place by June 25, 2023.

"There could be an early election this year. Even if an election is not held this year, it is most likely that there will be an early election in 2022," Davutoglu told TV5 Turkish channel on Tuesday evening.

The opposition politician also sharply criticized the economy policy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government. According to Davutoglu, the Turkish ruling AK Party is incapable of managing the economy.

"If Erdogan was opposition, he would speak out loudly and want an early election," Davutoglu said, adding that an early election would be "natural" given the corruption and a sore state of the economy in the country.

Davutoglu established the opposition Future Party in December. Before launching his own movement, he served as chief adviser to Prime Minister Erdogan from 2003 to 2009, Foreign Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2014 and Prime Minister of Turkey from 2014 to 2016 in Erdogan's governments. He resigned as prime minister and left the AK Party on May 2016 as a result of disagreements with Erdogan.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Turkey Tayyip Erdogan May June December 2016 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

5 minutes ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

5 minutes ago

Six more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO Chief to hold online e-meeting on Thursday

2 minutes ago

DC Mardan for effective lockdown to stop spreading ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.