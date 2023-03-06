Turkish Opposition 'Good Party' Denies Support to Erdogan in Event of 2nd Round

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Turkish opposition Good Party will not support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the event the upcoming presidential election goes into the second round, despite disagreements with five other opposition parties, spokesman for the Good Party's leader Turhan Comez said on Monday.

On March 3, Good Party leader Meral Aksener hinted at the party's possible withdrawal from the opposition alliance, saying it no longer reflected the real interests of the Turkish people. The conflict occurred after five parties proposed the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP). The Good Party intended to discuss the candidacies of Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas.

"If the second round of the presidential election takes place, we will gather all support against Erdogan," Comez said in an interview with the HalkTV broadcaster.

Comez also said that Aksener had no intention of becoming the opposition candidate herself, and that the party has nothing against Kilicdaroglu's candidacy.

Commenting on Aksener's remarks about "a playing table" and "a notary's office," Comez said that rather than an opposition alliance, she meant an alliance between Erdogan's ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party.

The six opposition parties have been in talks over a single candidate, labeled by the media "the table of six," since February 2022.

According to the latest poll conducted by Optimar after the devastating earthquakes, at least 43% of Turks will vote for Erdogan in the upcoming election, which is 30% higher that the number of people willing to support Kilicdaroglu.

Last week, Erdogan, amid discussions on rescheduling elections to a later date due to the quakes, confirmed that the general election in Turkey will take place on May 14.