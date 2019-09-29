UrduPoint.com
Turkish Opposition Head Calls For Establishing Direct Dialogue Between Ankara, Damascus

Sun 29th September 2019

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Establishing a direct dialogue between Ankara and Damascus is the easiest way to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Syria, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), said on Saturday.

The CHP is currently holding a peace conference on Syria in Istanbul.

"[Creating] a communications channel between Ankara and Damascus is the easiest way to peace," Kilicdaroglu said at the conference, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

He pointed out the importance of restoring peace in Syria for maintaining stability in Turkey. The CHP leader expressed hope that Ankara and Damascus would manage to resume friendly relations.

At the same time, Kilicdaroglu believes that Turkey has a right to fight terror organizations on the Syrian soil to ensure its security.

"The Turkish struggle with terrorism abroad is a right, guaranteed by international agreements," the CHP leader noted.

From his point of view, such anti-terror efforts must be made with full respect to the Syrian territorial integrity.

"We must not forget that only the Syrian people can determine the future of Syria," Kilicdaroglu said.

He also voiced an initiative to create a peace and cooperation organization that would include Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Turkey is conducting military operations against the Kurdish units in northern Syria.

