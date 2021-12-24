UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Initiates Investigation Over High Volatility Of Lira Exchange Rate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

The Turkish opposition is initiating parliamentary inquiry into possible abuse amid high volatility of the Lira exchange rate, the leader of the Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said on Friday

"In order to determine who benefited from the sale and purchase of foreign exchange during the volatility of the exchange rate, we have prepared a proposal for a parliamentary investigation. If the current government claims that everything is happening transparently, and no one has secured benefits for themselves, then it must accept this proposal," Kilicdaroglu told reporters.

