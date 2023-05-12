UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Innovation Party Notes External Meddling In Upcoming Elections

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Foreign countries are trying to exert influence on the election campaign in Turkey ahead of the vote on May 14, though it is unclear how effective this external meddling could be, the leader of the Turkish Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"Of course, there is external meddling and I think this happens everywhere, particularly in Turkey. We see some foreign countries are trying to influence the way the election is heading to, but I don't know how effective it will be and how strong it will change and affect people's choice," Yilmaz stated.

As regards the outcome of the elections, the politician stated that both leading candidates, incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is being put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, have equal chances to become the winner, with the current election atmosphere being "very complicated."

"If you look at Erdogan, he is very confident. Erdogan is preparing to win again, he has monopolized everything. So he is very strong in terms of government resources, financial resources and media. On the other hand, the opposition leader (Kilicdaroglu) is also very strong in terms of financial resources given the fact that many municipalities have been financing him and he has some support from outside as well," the politician said.

On Friday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the United States of meddling in Turkey's elections, saying it was behind the attack on presidential candidate and leader of the Homeland Party Muharrem Ince, who announced the withdrawal of his candidacy and blamed an alleged smear campaign against him as the reason for this decision.

Kilicdaroglu, in turn, urged Russia earlier in the week to refrain from interfering in the election process in Turkey, adding that Ankara would still be in favor of maintaining cooperation with Moscow if the latter stopped alleged meddling attempts.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

The Innovation Party is a Turkish opposition centrist party founded by Yilmaz in 2020 after he was expelled from Kilicdaroglu's Republican People's Party over internal conflicts.

