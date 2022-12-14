UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Leader Announces Readiness To Run For President In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Turkish Opposition Leader Announces Readiness to Run for President in 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition force, on Wednesday reiterated his consent to run in the 2023 presidential election as the single candidate from the six-party opposition alliance.

Turkey will hold a general election in June 2023. On June 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he would be running for reelection and challenged Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, to announce his own candidacy or the name of the candidate his bloc would be putting forward. On September 5, the CHP leader said he was ready to run himself, however his coalition partners are yet to endorse him as a common candidate.

"I want to be a candidate, but what matters is the future of the country, not individual people.

Each party's own chair may become its natural candidate. However, this is not something that should be determined by the organization. The important thing is that the six leaders determine the candidate," Kilicdaroglu said, as quoted by the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

In late February, leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely CHP, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Good Party, and the Felicity Party, signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore parliamentary system and reduce the president's role should they win the elections. Part of the plan entails the overhaul of the existing presidential system, which went into force in 2018 with Erdogan's backing.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Democracy Progress Alliance Tayyip Erdogan February May June September 2018 From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

59 minutes ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.