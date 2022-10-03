Turkish Opposition Leader Claims Presidential Election Moved Forward to May 2023

ANAKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Turkey's next presidential election is likely to take place in May 2023, the country's main opposition party leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, stated on Monday during a tv interview.

"Probably in May, for us it isn't significant," Kilicdaroglu told TV anchor Ismail Kucukkaya during his morning show on Halk TV, when asked about the date of the voting.

In February, Turkish Justice Minister Devlet Bahceli declared the presidential and parliamentary elections would not be moved forward but take place as scheduled in June 2023.

However, Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for the Hurriyet Daily newspaper with links to government circles, said his sources tell him the presidential election could take place on May 14, and opposition parties support that choice of date.

Kilicdaroglu is the head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), which is the second largest party in the Turkish parliament. On June 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he would be running for reelection and challenged Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, to announce his own candidacy or the name of the candidate his bloc would be putting forward.

On September 5, the main opposition leader said he was ready to run himself, however his coalition partners are yet to approve a joint candidate.