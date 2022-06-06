UrduPoint.com

Turkish Opposition Leader Expected To Announce Presidency Bid On July 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's main opposition force, could announce his candidacy for the 2023 presidential election on July 3, Turkish broadcaster Halk tv reported on Monday, citing an unnamed politician from a different party.

"I think that Kilicdaroglu would announce his intention to run at a meeting with chairmen of six opposition parties scheduled for July 3," a member of the center-right Good Party (iyi Parti) told the broadcaster.

The 2023 Turkish general election will be held on June 18, 2023.

The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance electoral bloc in 2018.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to announce his candidacy; however, he has called on the opposition and Kilicdaroglu to announce their candidacies as soon as possible.

In late February, leaders of six Turkish opposition parties, namely CHP, the Democracy and Progress Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party, the Good Party, and the Felicity Party, signed a joint declaration outlining their plan to restore parliamentary system and strip the powers of the president should they win the elections. Part of the plan entails the overhaul of the existing presidential system, which went into force in 2018 with Erdogan's backing.

