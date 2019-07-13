(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey 's opposition Republican People's Party, on Saturday supported the decision of Ankara to acquire Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, stressing the need to ensure the country's security.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Ankara had received the first batch of S-400 system components from Russia. Another batch was delivered to Turkey earlier on Saturday.

"If Turkey's past desire to purchase Patriots [US-made missile defense systems] was not met, of course it will pursue other options to ensure its security," Kilicdaroglu said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency, commenting on Turkey's decision to buy S-400 systems.

Pointing to Turkey's special strategic position in the region, the lawmaker stressed that ensuring security was a necessity for the country.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.