UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Opposition Leader Supports Ankara's Decision To Buy Russian S-400 Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:49 PM

Turkish Opposition Leader Supports Ankara's Decision to Buy Russian S-400 Systems

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party, on Saturday supported the decision of Ankara to acquire Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, stressing the need to ensure the country's security

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party, on Saturday supported the decision of Ankara to acquire Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, stressing the need to ensure the country's security.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that Ankara had received the first batch of S-400 system components from Russia. Another batch was delivered to Turkey earlier on Saturday.

"If Turkey's past desire to purchase Patriots [US-made missile defense systems] was not met, of course it will pursue other options to ensure its security," Kilicdaroglu said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency, commenting on Turkey's decision to buy S-400 systems.

Pointing to Turkey's special strategic position in the region, the lawmaker stressed that ensuring security was a necessity for the country.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Russia Turkey Buy Ankara United States December 2017 From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Judiciary appropriate forum to investigate into Ju ..

2 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Barry Upgraded to Hurricane, Moving ..

2 minutes ago

Serena has lost 'intimidation' factor, says Halep

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France overall standings

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France stage 8 results

9 minutes ago

Business community lauds govt taxation measures

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.